Akshay Kumar to have a cameo in Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero

While Ayushmann Khurrana is awaiting the release of his next film ‘An Action Hero’, buzz is that Akshay Kumar will also feature in the film. Reportedly, Akhay has a cameo scene in the film. This will also be the first time Akshay and Ayushmann will be sharing the screen space together.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama, shared that the film is titled An Action Hero, hence how can one make a film with that title without the presence of Hindi Cinema’s Original Action Hero – Akshay Kumar. Apparently, Akshay has already shot for an important appearance in the film, which will bring a change in Ayushmann’s character and perspective.