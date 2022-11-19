FreeCurrencyRates.com

Akshay Kumar to have a cameo in Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero

While Ayushmann Khurrana is awaiting the release of his next film ‘An Action Hero’, buzz is that Akshay Kumar will also feature in the film. Reportedly, Akhay has a cameo scene in the film. This will also be the first time Akshay and Ayushmann will be sharing the screen space together.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama, shared that the film is titled An Action Hero, hence how can one make a film with that title without the presence of Hindi Cinema’s Original Action Hero – Akshay Kumar. Apparently, Akshay has already shot for an important appearance in the film, which will bring a change in Ayushmann’s character and perspective.

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

