Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

AMN

Actor Akshay Kumar today informed that he has contracted the COVID-19 virus and is under home quarantine. Kumar is the latest Bollywood actor to test positive for the virus. Maharashtra is among the states that account for the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the country.

“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon,” Kumar wrote in a post on social media.