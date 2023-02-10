इंडियन आवाज़     10 Feb 2023 07:42:30      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Akhilesh Yadav performs Jalabhishek at Sankat Mochan Temple and Kashi Vishwanath

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Says Inflation and unemployment big challenges for India

Image

AMN / VARANASI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today performed Jalabhishek at Sankat Mochan Temple and Kashi Vishwanath. After worshipping at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, he said, “I have prayed that the life of common people should be better. I want the original form of the religious place to be maintained. Good works on the infrastructure should continue”.

He revealed that the proposal for the construction of the corridor was discussed in the cabinet meeting of the Samajwadi government too and for this, the work of acquisition of houses had also started.

“BJP ruined the beauty, heritage and history of the place. There was a big old tree in the Vishwanath Dham premises, but I don’t know why it was uprooted,” he asked.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has said that there is a big challenge in front of the country in the form of inflation and unemployment.

“Inflation, unemployment is at its peak and there is no hope of getting justice from the government,” said the Samajwadi leader.

Image

Talking to reporters during his two-day visit to the temple city here on Friday, Yadav pointed out that while farmers’ income has not doubled, electricity has become expensive.

Questioning about the work undertaken by the government to clean the Ganga, the former chief minister said, “Ganga cannot be cleaned without cleaning of Gomti, Varuna and Yamuna. The work of cleaning Varuna and Gomti rivers was started under the Samajwadi government, but the BJP has ruined all the effort,” SP president alleged.

SP president participated in various programs in Ballia and Ghazipur districts yesterday. He interacted with several lakh people during the two-day programme.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

RBI بھارتیہ ریزروبینک نے ریپوریٹ میں 25 بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ کیا ہے

AMN ریزروبینک آف انڈیا نے ریپوریٹ میں 25بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ ...

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کی مجلس عاملہ کے اجلاس میں متعدد تجاویز منظور کی گئیں

لکھنؤ، ۵؍ فروری ۲۰۲۳ءدارالعلوم ندوۃ العلماء لکھنؤمیں آل انڈ ...

ترکی میں 7 اعشاریہ 8 شدت کا زلزلہ آنے سے 500 سے زیادہ افراد کی ہلاک

ترکی کے جنوبی حصے میں آج سات اعشاریہ آٹھ شدت کا شدید زلزلہ آن ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

PEC demands a fair probe into death of Journalist in Maharashtra

Shashikant Warishe died after he was mowed down in Rajapur by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Pandharinath ...

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart