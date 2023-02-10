Akhilesh Yadav performs Jalabhishek at Sankat Mochan Temple and Kashi Vishwanath

Says Inflation and unemployment big challenges for India

AMN / VARANASI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today performed Jalabhishek at Sankat Mochan Temple and Kashi Vishwanath. After worshipping at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, he said, “I have prayed that the life of common people should be better. I want the original form of the religious place to be maintained. Good works on the infrastructure should continue”.

He revealed that the proposal for the construction of the corridor was discussed in the cabinet meeting of the Samajwadi government too and for this, the work of acquisition of houses had also started.

“BJP ruined the beauty, heritage and history of the place. There was a big old tree in the Vishwanath Dham premises, but I don’t know why it was uprooted,” he asked.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has said that there is a big challenge in front of the country in the form of inflation and unemployment.

“Inflation, unemployment is at its peak and there is no hope of getting justice from the government,” said the Samajwadi leader.

Talking to reporters during his two-day visit to the temple city here on Friday, Yadav pointed out that while farmers’ income has not doubled, electricity has become expensive.

Questioning about the work undertaken by the government to clean the Ganga, the former chief minister said, “Ganga cannot be cleaned without cleaning of Gomti, Varuna and Yamuna. The work of cleaning Varuna and Gomti rivers was started under the Samajwadi government, but the BJP has ruined all the effort,” SP president alleged.

SP president participated in various programs in Ballia and Ghazipur districts yesterday. He interacted with several lakh people during the two-day programme.