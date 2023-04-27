इंडियन आवाज़     27 Apr 2023 12:56:59      انڈین آواز
Akashwani is the voice of people’s soul of India: Amit Shah

Published On:

PM Modi has connected the Akashwani to new generation of the country, says Shah

Vinit Wahi / New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Akashwani is the voice of people’s soul of the country. Addressing the Valedictory Session of National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100, Mr Shah said that through Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has connected the Akashwani to the new generation of the country. Mr Shah said that Mann Ki Baat is a unique experiment that has strengthened the foundation of our democracy. He added that in his nine years of journey, the Prime Minister never talked about politics through this Mann Ki Baat programme.

He said, the Prime Minister has not only empowered the society of the country through Mann Ki Baat but also deepen its reach to the people. The Home Minister added that the 99 episodes of Mann Ki Baat have provided a platform for the creative prowess and moral fibre of the country. Recounting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s major contribution to Indian governance he said that the Prime Minister has removed the politics of casteism, nepotism and appeasement from Indian democratic system and established the politics of performance.

The Home Minister said that Mann Ki Baat has been a communication tool that has brought about an honest discussion about the challenges before the country, turned people into key stakeholders in the solution to these challenges and nudged them towards the solutions on the ground. He said, the message of Vocal for Local also reached the countrymen through the monthly Radio programme. He also hailed the Mann Ki Baat programme for its role in fighting the Corona pandemic.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said a positive alignment was created between the government and society after a change in the country’s leadership in the year 2014. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the Radio as a medium of communicating to the people of the country.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh also addressed the Valedictory Session of National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100. He said, currently, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 23 languages and 11 foreign languages. He said, it has proved to be a very effective medium of communicating with people.

On the occasion, the Union Home Minister also released the commemorative postage stamp and coin on 100 episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat to mark this momentous event in the valedictory session.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Apurva Chandra were also present.

