Akali Dal, BSP announce alliance ahead of Punjab polls

Mayawati’s party to get 20 seats

AMN / WEB DESK

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday announced an alliance for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.

The parties had jointly contested the 1996 Lok Sabha elections, where the Akalis had won eight, while the BSP three out of the total 13 seats.

Announcing the tie-up at a press conference, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal described it as a “new day in politics of Punjab”.

“Today, is a historic day…a big turn in Punjab’s politics,” he said in the presence of BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra. He said the SAD and the BSP will jointly fight the 2022 polls and other elections together. The Mayawati-led BSP will fight 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD, he said.

The seats include seven in Malwa, five in Majha, and eight in Doaba.