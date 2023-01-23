AJKPC president calls on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan, Jammu

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, president of All J&K Panchayat Conference (AJKPC), Anil Sharma called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan, Jammu today.

Anil Sharma submitted a representation on behalf of PRI members and AJKPC to the LG pertaining to releasing of pending installments of the 15th Finance Commission to Panchayats, besides other important issues.

President, AJKPC also expressed his gratitude to the LG-led UT administration for providing liberal funding, besides formulating favourable policies for driving the developmental transformation in the rural areas of Jammu & Kashmir.