AIUTC celebrates World Unani Medicine Day with grandeur

“Disease and Medicare system should not be seen from religious point of view” Prof. Mushtaq Ahmed

Unani medicine has a bright future in India: Prof. Pradeep Kumar Prajapati

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

The All India Unani Tibbi Congress AIUTC on February 12 celebrated the World Unani Medicine Day with great pomp and grandeur at Constitution Club, New Delhi. Hundreds of professionals associated with Unani system of medicine participated in the conference devotedly organized by the AIUTC.

The conference was presided over by Prof. Mushtaq Ahmed who highlighted the role of Unani medicine in the service of human health, expressed concern over step-motherly towards Unani system. “Disease and Medicare system should not be seen from religious point of view” he said adding that Prime Minister strongly advocates AYUSH, but unfortunately people sitting in AYUSH department only work for the development of Ayurveda and completely ignoring Unani system of medicine.

He said that despite unfavorable circumstances and resources Hakim Ajmal Khan worked for the promotion and development of Unani medicine. He established Ayurveda and Unani Tibbia College and also started the movement of them.

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed said that we are indebted to Hakim Ajmal Khan that along with formal education, he also paid special attention to research so that the Unani medicine could be heard all over the world.

He demanded that the recently inaugurated expansion part of NIUM in Ghaziabad by the Prime Minister of India was a big development but there too is a shortage of staff. “Ncessary staff should be provided as soon as possible”. He also said that Establishment of Tibbia College, Karol Bagh, New Delhi as Hakim Ajmal Khan Deemed Unani University is part of our movement.

The chief guest in the program, Prof. Pradeep Kumar Prajapati (Vice Chancellor, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Ayurvedic University, Jodhpur) emphasized that people and the government should equally promote Ayurveda and Unani system of Medicine at all level. He said that Unani medicine has a bright future in India.

It is a great achievement of the Rajasthan government that it is focusing on the development of all without any discrimination and our affairs are also very transparent. Dr. Shaukat Ali Ansari (OSD, Ministry of Health, Govt. of Rajasthan) elaborated on the special support of the Govt. of Rajasthan and said that it is indeed noteworthy that Rajasthan State is the biggest center for propagation of Unani Medicine in India.

Pro. SM Arif Zaidi (Dean, Jamia Hamdard), Prof. MA Jafri (Ex-Vice Chancellor, Jamia Hamdard), Prof. Mohammad Zubair (Principal, A&U Medical College, Karol Bagh, New Delhi), Prof. Mohammad Idrees (Former Principal, A&U Tibbia College New Delhi), Dr. Khurshid Ahmed ShafqatAzmi etc. also expressed their viewson the occasion. The World Remembrance Day Magazine 2023 containing the life and services of Hakeem Muhammad Ifammullah (Alig) was also released on the occasion.

The program began with recitation of Quran by Hakim Ejaz Ahmed Ejazi Ahmed and the stage was moderated by Dr. Khubeb Ahmed. Dr. Syed Ahmed Khan, General Secretary of All India UnaniTibbi Congress, delivered the welcome address.

Prominent personalities working in the field of Unani medicine from across the country were felicitated with awards on the occasion. The awardees include…

