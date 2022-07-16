Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar strikes gold at ISSF Shooting World Cup in Changwon

Junior world champion Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar has won gold medal in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) event in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Changwon, Korea.

He defeated Hungarian Zakan Pekler 16-12 in the gold medal match on day seven of the ongoing tournament. This was the youngster’s second ISSF World Cup gold and India’s fourth of the competition, helping them hold on to the top spot in the standings. India currently leads the medal tally with four gold, four silver and one bronze medal so far.

India missed out on another medal as Manu Bhaker finished fourth in the Women’s 25m Pistol after shooting extremely well to make it to the medal round.

In good news coming in, Anjum Moudgil has qualified in sixth place for the ranking round of the Women’s 3P with a score of 586 in the qualifiers. The finals are on Sunday.