Airlines transport around 161 tonnes of medical goods, other items across country

Published On: By

AMN


The Centre is taking measures to ensure smooth supply of medical supplies and essential items to provide relief to the people amid lock down Udan flights are being operated by Ministry of Civil Aviation to transport essential medical cargo to different parts of the country.

In all, 116 flights operated by Air India, Alliance Air, Indian Air Force, Pawan Hans and private carriers have transported around 161 tonnes of cargo till date. Bulk of the cargo comprises medical goods like masks, gloves and other consumables. Special focus has been on the North East Regions, island territories and the hill states.

Domestic cargo operators like Spice Jet, Blue Dart and Indigo are also operating cargo flights on a commercial basis to provide essential items to the public. It includes medical supplies which were carried free of cost for the government.

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

