Airline operations at Sikkim’s Pakyong airport resume after 19 months

Airline operations at Sikkim’s only airport at Pakyong near Gangtok resumed today after a gap of almost 19 months. The airport, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2018, remained unoperational since June 2019 due to technical reasons and uncertain weather conditions.

Sikkim health minister Dr MK Sharma welcomed passengers coming from Delhi at the airport this afternoon. Calling it a historic day, Dr Sharma said that the airline services will be a lifeline for Sikkimese people and boost tourism in the state. AIR correspondent reports today, a private airline carrying 57 passengers from Delhi landed at Pakyong around noon. The flight returned with 21 passengers. This was the first flight to connect Sikkim and the national capital. Additional chief secretary of Sikkim tourism and civil aviation, Dr K Jayakumar told AIR News that resumption of flight operations was possible after several technological interventions.

In a social media message, Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang said that resumption of airline services at Pakyong will bring in a new era of travel in Sikkim and will help in mitigating issues faced by the state in transport. The airport is also important for its strategic location near international borders. Daily flight services to Delhi are scheduled from 28th January, 2021 while the airport would also connect with Kolkata in the near future.