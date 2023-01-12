Air traffic operations to resume in US, says FAA

WEB DESK

In the USA, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that Normal air traffic operations are slowly resuming after flights were halted yesterday, January 11.

The FAA in a tweet said, normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the US following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. It said, the ground stop has been lifted and we continue to look into the cause of the initial problem.

The FAA said, the disruption was due to a damaged database file. It said that there is no evidence of a cyber attack. Airports nationwide were affected, from Denver to Atlanta to New York City.

Yesterday, more than 8,600 flights in and out of the US had been delayed and more than 1,200 were cancelled.

The technical issues marked the first time in nearly two decades that flights across the US were grounded.