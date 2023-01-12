FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jan 2023 06:35:35      انڈین آواز

Air traffic operations to resume in US, says FAA

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In the USA, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that Normal air traffic operations are slowly resuming after flights were halted yesterday, January 11.

The FAA in a tweet said, normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the US following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. It said, the ground stop has been lifted and we continue to look into the cause of the initial problem.

The FAA said, the disruption was due to a damaged database file. It said that there is no evidence of a cyber attack. Airports nationwide were affected, from Denver to Atlanta to New York City.

Yesterday, more than 8,600 flights in and out of the US had been delayed and more than 1,200 were cancelled.

The technical issues marked the first time in nearly two decades that flights across the US were grounded.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

@Powered By: Logicsart