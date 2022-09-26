Air service between Shimla and Delhi resume after a gap of two years

Staff Correspondent

Air service between Shimla and Delhi resumed today after a gap of almost two years. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while connecting virtually from village Bagsiad of Seraj Assembly Constituency in Mandi district, launched regular flights by flagging off the new ATR-42-600 aircraft of Alliance Air from Shimla Airport at Jubbarhatti today morning.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, General VK Singh also participated in the program through virtual medium from Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur that due to technical reasons, flights were not able to operate at Shimla airport for almost two years. Chief Minister said that with the efforts of the State Government and the support of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, Alliance Air flights between Shimla and Delhi would now be operated seven days a week. This would go a long way in boosting the tourism activities in the state, he added.

Chief Minister said that ATR-42-600 aircraft of Alliance Air would now be able to carry 48 passengers from Delhi to Shimla, whereas the maximum strength of passengers from Shimla to Delhi flight would be 24. He said that 50 percent of the seats on these flights would have a subsidized fare of Rs. 2480 only, under the ‘UDAN’ scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The fare for other seats would be determined by the company itself, added the Chief Minister.