04 Nov 2022

Air Pollution: NHRC summons Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi

AMN / WEB DESK

Expressing dissatisfaction by the steps taken to control the air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to be present before it on 10th of this month for a detailed discussion in this regard.

They have been asked to present before the Commission either personally or on hybrid mode.

The officials have also been asked to inform the Commission about the steps taken by their respective governments to stop the burning of stubble in their regions.

The commission has asked the officials to include in their reports about the impact of smog towers and anti-smog guns as what further the concerned governments are taking in near future.

The Commission added that the report of Punjab and Haryana must also specifically inform about the effect of the scheme of management of crop residue.

The Commission has noted that the measures taken so far are not enough to reduce the pollution level in NCT of Delhi. It is of the considered view that much more needs to be done to reduce the pollution level immediately.

