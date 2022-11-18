Air Pollution: NHRC holds 3rd hearing of top officials of Punjab, UP, Haryana & Delhi

AMN / WEB DESK

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC today held the 3rd hearing of the Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi in the matter of air pollution in Delhi NCR. During the meeting, states have been asked to develop a strategic plan for time-bound implementation to provide clean air and better civic amenities.

The Commission said, Punjab government will have to dedicate machines for poor farmers for harvesting and disposal of stubble. The machines should be procured and provided to the poor farmers through the panchayats or cooperatives free of cost for harvesting to bring down the incidents of stubble burning to zero. It was stated that the States need to purchase mechanized sweeping machines for every city in coordination with the civic bodies and also make special provisions in the budget.

The Commission has asked the Delhi government to fix a timeline to find out and rectify the cause of poor air quality at the hot spots. The Commission also enquired about the status of alternative landfill sites for garbage disposal and cleaning. A specific report has been called from the Government of Uttar Pradesh about the number of hospitals served notice for not complying with the guidelines for disposal of medical waste. NHRC has also sought the details of the action taken for revocation of the licenses of those flouting the norms. The next date of hearing has been fixed for 25th November.