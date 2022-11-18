FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Nov 2022 12:59:46      انڈین آواز

Air Pollution: NHRC holds 3rd hearing of top officials of Punjab, UP, Haryana & Delhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC today held the 3rd hearing of the Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi in the matter of air pollution in Delhi NCR. During the meeting, states have been asked to develop a strategic plan for time-bound implementation to provide clean air and better civic amenities.

The Commission said, Punjab government will have to dedicate machines for poor farmers for harvesting and disposal of stubble. The machines should be procured and provided to the poor farmers through the panchayats or cooperatives free of cost for harvesting to bring down the incidents of stubble burning to zero. It was stated that the States need to purchase mechanized sweeping machines for every city in coordination with the civic bodies and also make special provisions in the budget.

The Commission has asked the Delhi government to fix a timeline to find out and rectify the cause of poor air quality at the hot spots. The Commission also enquired about the status of alternative landfill sites for garbage disposal and cleaning. A specific report has been called from the Government of Uttar Pradesh about the number of hospitals served notice for not complying with the guidelines for disposal of medical waste. NHRC has also sought the details of the action taken for revocation of the licenses of those flouting the norms. The next date of hearing has been fixed for 25th November.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart