AIMPLB to challenge CBI court verdict on Babri Masjid demolition case

Expresses concern over propaganda on Uniform Civil Code. reviewed the cases related to mosques, tombs, festivals and cemeteries and the attitude of the courts and important decisions were made.

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

All India Muslim Personal Law AIMPLB has decided to challenge Allahabad High Court (CBI, Lucknow) verdict that acquitted all the accused in Babri Masjid demolition case, saying justice must prevail.

“Whether the CBI would challenge this decision or not, the Board would challenge this incomprehensible decision in the High Court so that justice may prevail”, the Board decided at a virtual meet today. The meeting also expressed concern over propaganda on Uniform Civil Code.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board convened a working committee meeting through video conference and took several important decisions after considering various issues. The two-day meet was chaired by the President of the Board, Hazrat Maulana Syed Mohammad Rabey Hasani Nadvi and the proceedings were conducted by the General Secretary, Hazrat Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani.

The General Secretary of the Board and several members of the Working Committee expressed their dismay and sadness over the decision of the Allahabad High Court (CBI, Lucknow). The court acquitted all the accused on the basis of insufficient evidence despite numerous testimonies and witness statements and the confession of the accused themselves, which were presented in the court as and when required. It is pseudonymous of what kind of evidence the court considers credible.

The Board unanimously decided – whether the CBI would challenge this decision or not, the Board would challenge this incomprehensible decision in the High Court so that justice may prevail.

The Board meeting reviewed in detail the ongoing cases related to Muslim Personal Law in the courts of the country and issued instructions to the Legal Committee.

Yusuf Hatim Muchhala, Convener of the Legal Committee, presented a detailed note on the review of the Sabrimala case and said that it clearly includes Religious Freedom, the scope of Article 25 of the Constitution and what is mandatory & important for a religion could be dealt in this ruling. This will affect the religious freedom of the majority, including Muslims and all religious minorities.

After detailed deliberations, it was decided that the board would also be involved in the case as an intervenor.

The meeting also expressed concern that the government might use Uniform Civil Code to divert attention from continuous failures on the front of law & order, current financial mis-management & mishandling of COVID19 situations.

In view of the urgency of the issue, it was decided to hold in-depth meetings with religious groups, other minorities and members of civil society other than political parties and discuss how deadly and damaging the Uniform Civil Code can be for a pluralistic society.

The issue of Creating Awareness among the public regarding the Effects of Uniform Civil Code was also discussed. To address the threat posed by the Uniform Civil Code, the General Secretary was authorized by the board to form a committee in consultation with the respected President to address this matter.

The meeting also discussed the issue of a committee set up by the government to reform the CRPC and IPC. Most of the members felt that the committee’s mandate was too comprehensive and that it was justifiable to fear that its recommendations would have far-reaching consequences and implications. The country’s legal experts and intellectuals have expressed a number of concerns about the committee members and the committee’s mandate. The working committee members were of the opinion that Muslims could also be affected by these recommendations, so it was decided to set up a committee of legal experts and scholars to work with civil society and legal experts to address this issue.

The meeting also reviewed the cases related to mosques, tombs, festivals and cemeteries and the attitude of the courts and important decisions were made. At the beginning of the meeting, the General Secretary Board offered condolences to the members of the Board, important religious and national figures who passed away and the President offered prayers of forgiveness in their favor.