AIMIM to contest West Bengal Assembly Elections: Asaduddin Owaisi

The All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will be contesting West Bengal Assembly Elections. AIMIM President and Hyderabad Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi informed that his party will contest West Bengal Elections and he will address a series of public meetings in next few weeks.

He further informed media that the number of seats that his party contest will be finalised soon. He said he will announce the number of seats on 27th of this month at a public meeting in Sagardighi.The AIMIM is also contesting Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The party announced candidates for three Assembly Constituencies. They include Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Shankarapuram.