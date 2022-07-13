FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jul 2022 10:03:45      انڈین آواز

AIMIM takes out huge procession against renaming of Aurangabad to ‘Sambhajinagar’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) along with other parties took out a huge procession to protest the move to rename Aurangabad as ‘Sambhajinagar’, here on Tuesday.

Leading the procession, state AIMIM President and MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel condemned the decision — taken in the final Cabinet meeting of the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, when its countdown had begun.

Later, the new government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis indicated that they would honour the previous regime’s decision on the issue, as a large number of people are in favour of renaming the city.

“Our question is, why the name-change was not done when the BJP-Shiv Sena were in power (2014-2019). The decision was taken for political reasons, nobody has any love for Chhatrapati Sambhaji,” Jaleel said, attacking the MVA, Sena, BJP and Nationalist Congress Party.

He alleged how for the past two decades, the Sena-BJP had kept the issue burning alive for their political motives and finally it was taken only for ‘protecting the chair’.

“If they believe that this renaming decision will be acceptable to all the people now, they must remember that the country can be run only as per the Constitution of Babasaheb Amedkar,” Jaleel said.

Slamming the Congress-NCP, he reiterated that after allying with the Sena, “both parties have been saffronised” and they are only making a pretence of secularism.

Targeting NCP President Sharad Pawar, Jaleel said first he had said that the NCP was a party to the decision, and then backtracked saying he (Pawar) had no knowledge of the renaming move.

Slamming the AIMIM, Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danve asked why the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party has so much love for emperor Aurangzeb, and issued a veiled warning that “if they take one step, we will take two”.

On Tuesday afternoon, thousands of AIMIM supporters and commoners marched in a procession waving the Tricolour and posters, and raised slogans opposing the renaming of Aurangabad to ‘Sambhajinagar’.

On June 29, at the MVA’s final Cabinet meeting, the crucial decision was taken to rechristen Aurangabad as ‘Sambhajinagar’, Osmanabad as ‘Dharashiv’, and the upcoming new international airport in Navi Mumbai after prominent leader D.B. Patil.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Women’s Hockey World Cup: Captain Savita stars in India’s 3-2 shootout win against Canada

By Harpal Singh Bedi  Riding on captain Savita's heroics in the shootout, India piped lowly Canada to reco ...

Women’s Hockey World Cup: India crashes out as Spain makes to the Quarterfinals with 1-0 win

By Harpal Singh Bedi At the end it was a heart break as India crashed out of contention going down 0-1 to h ...

Rajini Krishnan records fourth win, KY Ahamed clinches a thriller at National Motorcycle Racing

Harpal Singh Bedi Rajini Krishnan and Sarvesh Balappa  raced to their fourth straight victories, KY Ahamed ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart