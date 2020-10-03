All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted
AIIMS rules out murder of Sushant Singh Rajput, says it was suicide

WEB DESK / NEW DELHI

Dr Sudhir Gupta, who led the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel re-evaluating Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem and viscera reports, has said it was a case of suicide and the murder angle has been completely ruled out, reports India Today.

“Sushant’s death is a case of suicide. Murder completely ruled out,” Dr Sudhir Gupta said.

Dismissing the theories of poisoning and strangling, sources indicated to CNN-News18. Poisoning was just one of the theories in circulation after doubts were raised by the actor’s family and others who have been contesting the Mumbai Police assessment, based on the autopsy, that Sushant died by suicide. As per sources, the CBI is likely to continue its probe into “abetment to suicide”.

The panel of AIIMS doctors was re-evaluating Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem and viscera reports based on the 20 per cent viscera sample available with them. The forensic agencies have examined a laptop, two hard disks, a canon camera and two mobile phones.

The AIIMS doctors had submitted their findings to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 29. The findings of the AIIMS medical board concurs with the findings of Cooper Hospital, where Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy was conducted. Further, the circumstantial evidences also point it to be a case of suicide, with no foul play.

