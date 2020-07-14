Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
AIIMS Patna starts human trial of Corona virus vaccine

AIIMS, Patna has started human trial of Corona virus vaccine on 10 volunteers selected by hospital authority. Several people offered to take part in trial, but only 10 people were selected for the process. The first dose has been given to selected people and after interval of 14 days, second dose will be given. Doctors are keeping strict vigil of the those people who have taken dose of vaccine. For this a team of doctors has been constituted.

After completion of scheduled period, check-up of people will be undertaken for after effects of vaccine. The vaccine jointly developed by the National Institute of Virology, Pune and Hyedrabad – based Bharat Biotech International Limited in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research. It is the first indigenous vaccine developed in India. AIIMS – Patna is one of the 12 medical institutes in the country to have been shortlisted by ICMR for conducting human trial of the indigenous vaccine .

Meanwhile, positive cases in the state have risen to 17,421. Patients who have recovered are 12,364 while 4992 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals. Recovery rate in Bihar stands at 71 per cent. The state recorded 14 deaths during 24 hours including the first Coronavirus death of a doctor, taking the toll to 134.

