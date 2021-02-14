Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
AICF to bid for Chess Olympiad, start Indian Chess League, Women’s Grand Prix

By Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 14 February : India will bid for the next available Chess Olympiad and a ” foolproof bid would be submitted to bag the coveted world event as and when the process would begin.”

This was announced by the newly elected president of the All-India Chess Federation (AICF) Sanjay Kapoor,
at a press conference after the AGM here on Sunday.

“We want India to become the chess destination for the world. We have drawn out a detailed plan to achieve this goal,” He said adding that AICF will also launch a high-profile Indian Chess League soon.

Unveiling a blueprint to turn the country into a chess superpower the AICF chief said ‘ “For a long time, we have been keen on starting the Indian Chess League with an international flavour to popularise the game even more.

“The first edition, following the franchise-model, will be organised before this year is through,” Kapoor, who is also the chairman of the Kanpur Cricket Association, said.

He informed that the AGM had also decided to host the Women’s Grand Prix, which is an important part of the world women’s championship cycle, to give a huge boost to women players in the country.

“Among the other major decisions taken at the AGM are: single window registration for all players, establishment of a Centre of Excellence and Organisation of a Super Tournament.

“The Super Tournament will see many top-level players in action. It will give our higher-ranked GMs an opportunity to compete with the best in business at home while also help upcoming youngsters improve by watching them from close quarters,” AICF chief explained.

Not just that, we are also going to initiate an AICF-Chess in Schools program to popularise chess at the school level. All our 33-State affiliates will be implementing this simultaneously. We want every school-going kid in India to play chess. This will help in developing smarter future generations, thanks to the life-skill benefits that come naturally from the game,” he added.

AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan underpinned the importance of the single window registration process too, saying that from now on every player will be registered for his or her district, State as well the AICF itself.

“The Centre of Excellence will help tap and train talent at the grassroots level, with the ultimate vision of infusing at least 10 players from India in the Top 50 rankings of the world,” He opined

