इंडियन आवाज़     25 Apr 2022 12:49:07      انڈین آواز

Agriculture Ministry organises ‘Kisan Bhagidari, Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign

Sudhir Kumar

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is organizing the ‘Kisan Bhagidari, Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign from today. The campaign which will continue till the 30th of this month is being organized under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in the association with various other Ministries and Departments.

The Department of Agriculture Research and Education would be organising a Krishi Mela at each Krishi Vigyan Kendra and a field exhibition on natural farming. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will launch the country-wide workshop on crop insurance organised by the common service centre (CSC). A National Atma Nirbhar Bharat Conclave of 75 selected farmers and entrepreneurs will be under the campaign.

Milestones of agriculture development in 75 years of Indian Independence including Green Revolution: Self-sufficiency in food grain production will be highlighted during the campaign.

More than one crore farmers and stakeholders are expected to participate in the Kisan Bhagidari, Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign.

