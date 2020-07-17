Agriculture Minister stresses on need to reduce dependence on imports

AMN

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has stressed on the need to reduce dependence on imports, increase production of healthy foods, pulses and oilseeds.

Speaking at a function to celebrate 92nd foundation day of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the Minister said, at present, India is surplus in foodgrains production due to the research contribution of the scientists and hard work of the farmers. He congratulated the farming community in the country for record production of crops even during the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Minister said, Palm oil production needs to be increased by research and increased cultivation.