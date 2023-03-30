Agriculture exports register over 6% rise during April 2022 to January 2023

AMN

Agriculture exports have registered over six per cent rise during April, 2022 to January, 2023 over the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The agricultural exports during this period was over 43 billion dollars. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said this in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha yesterday. She said, the rise in agricultural exports has a positive impact on farmers’ income.



In order to ensure that the farmers benefit from exports, the Government had launched a Farmer Connect Portal for providing a platform for Farmer Producer Organisations and cooperatives to directly interact with exporters. The Minister said, the central government has taken several steps at State and District level to promote agriculture exports.