Agreement on use of ports is a milestone of Bangladesh India ties: Foreign Minister Dr. Momen

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen has said that the Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade (PIWT&T) concluded between Bangladesh and India in 1972 is significantly contributing to bilateral trade between the two countries. He underscored the need to maintain healthy rivers to facilitate waterways connectivity.

Delivering his address as the special guest at the inaugural function of the two day long NADI-3 (Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence) Conference in Guwahati on Saturday, Dr. Momen said that the agreement on the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for the movements of goods to and from India is another milestone of friendly relations between the two countries.

Dr. Momen pointed out that due to its unique geographical location in the region, Bangladesh is offering itself as a gateway to landlocked Nepal, Bhutan and North Eastern states of India. It is thus promoting regional connectivity and integration as the key to collective and inclusive development, said Dr. Momen.

Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar and Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also spoke during the inaugural session on Saturday.

Emphasising the importance of connectivity, Dr. Jaishankar said that better connectivity is central to improving the ease of doing business and the ease of living, both of which are key priorities of the Modi government. He said India that is more connected to the North East and the North East that is more connected to India’s neighbours will mean a complete transformation of the regional economy. Dr. Jaishankar said that the starting point is enhancing connectivity with Bangladesh. Referring to the cross border rail links between India and Bangladesh, Dr. Jaishankar said that restoration of these lines is a historic step.

He said the Shahbazpur in Bangladesh to Mahishasan in Assam link will be extended within Bangladesh and connected to the Kulaura- Shahbazpur rail line which is currently being modernised using an Indian line of credit (LoC). A new rail link from Akhaura (Bangladesh) to Agartala (Tripura) too is being developed under grant assistance from India, said Dr. Jaishankar. He also spoke about the potential of Protocol on Inland Waterways Transit and Trade using 10 specific routes along shared and intersecting river systems.

Speaking about the road projects in Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar said that Ashuganj river port to Akhaura Land port road is being improved with the Indian LOC of over USD 400 million. The road project connecting Baruerhat to Ramgarh on the India-Bangladesh border, is also being implemented under another LoC of USD 80.06 million.

Going beyond physical connectivity, Dr. Jaishankar said that Cross-border power transmission lines and digital connectivity infrastructure offer additional dimensions of connectivity. He said currently 1160 MW of power is already being supplied and 1500 MW more is already in the pipeline from India to Bangladesh. The international gateway between Agartala and Cox’s Bazar is helping provide faster Internet access and broadband services in Tripura. He said that the Joint Consultative Committee meeting between the two countries scheduled for mid-June will review all these developments and more.