Agnipath protests LIVE: Trains torched in UP, Bihar & Telangana

WEB DESK

The protests against Agnipath, the new defence recruitment scheme continues in different parts of the country. The violent protests which erupted in parts of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Thursday continued on Friday. Two trains were torched at Samastipur and Lakhisarai in Bihar by the armed forces aspirants.

The protests come hours after the defence ministry announced a one-time waiver for the upper-age limit of the recruits from 21 to 23. The opposition has targeted the Centre over the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over the scheme, tweeting “No rank, no pension, no direct recruitment for 2 years, no stable future after four years, no respect shown by the government for the army.”

Priyanka calls for ‘Agnipath’ withdrawal, says amendment shows scheme drafted in ‘haste’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday attacked the government over the Agnipath scheme, saying the BJP dispensation requiring to amend rules under the scheme soon after its announcement indicates it was imposed on the youth in “haste”, and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

South Central railway authorities stop all trains to Secunderabad

South Central railway authorities have stopped all trains to Secunderabad. Protesters ransack trains in Secunderabad railway station. Set fire to two bogeys Set afire stalls in the railway station. Some passengers injured

Security enhanced on 165 kilometres long track linking Agra with Noida

After buses damaged on Agra Lucknow Express Way on Friday morning, security enhanced on Yamuna Express Way, a 165 kilometer long fast track linking Agra with NOIDA. Mathura police positioned at varied locations.

PM Modi betrayed the country’s youth by announcing Agnipath scheme, alleges AAP

The AAP alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “betrayed” the country’s youth with the announcement of ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment into the armed forces, and demanded that the decision be withdrawn, ANI reported. “The Agnipath scheme for army recruitment is a clear betrayal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 20 crore youth of the country. The government has stabbed the youth of the country in their back,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh charged.

‘4-year service too short…’: Captain Amarinder

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh has suggested reviewing the ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment in defence forces saying “it will dilute the long-existing distinct ethos of regiments.” Captain Amarinder Singh, an ex-serviceman, said that “four-year service is too short for a soldier.” He wondered why the government of India needed to make such radical changes in the recruitment policy, which has been working so well for the country for so many years.”Hiring soldiers for four years, with effective service of three years, is not at all militarily a good idea,” ANI quoted the former chief minister.