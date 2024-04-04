Agni-Prime Missile has been successfully flight-tested in Odisha yesterday. The flight-test was conducted by Strategic Forces Command (SFC), along with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

According to the Defence Ministry, New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni-Prime met all the trial objectives validating its reliable performance. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, SFC and the Armed Forces for the successful test. He said that the successful development and induction of the missile will be an excellent force multiplier for the Armed Forces.