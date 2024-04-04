FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2024 03:39:35      انڈین آواز

Agni-Prime Missile Has Been Successfully Flight-Tested in Odisha

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Agni-Prime Missile has been successfully flight-tested in Odisha yesterday. The flight-test was conducted by Strategic Forces Command (SFC), along with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.
According to the Defence Ministry, New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni-Prime met all the trial objectives validating its reliable performance. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, SFC and the Armed Forces for the successful test. He said that the successful development and induction of the missile will be an excellent force multiplier for the Armed Forces. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سپریم کورٹ نے گمراہ کن اشتہارات پر پتنجلی آیوروید اور بابا رام دیو کی سرزنش کی۔

AMN / WEB DESK سپریم کورٹ نے گمراہ کن اشتہارات کے معاملے میں منگل ...

سپریم کورٹ نے ایم پی سنجے سنگھ کو ضمانت دی، ای ڈی نے مخالفت نہیں کی۔- sanjay singh

نئی دہلی: عام آدمی پارٹی کے رکن پارلیمنٹ سنجے سنگھ کو دہلی ای ...

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

 Sheyphali Sharan Takes Charge as PDG of PIB

AMN Senior Information Service Officer Sheyphali B Sharan today took over the charge of Principal Director ...

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

RELIGION

Holy Relics of Lord Buddha Return to India After Exposition in Thailand

Holy Relics of Lord Buddha Return to India After Exposition in Thailand

AMN The holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana has ret ...

UP: CM Yogi orders 24-hour darshan at Ayodhya temple on Ram Navami

UP: CM Yogi orders 24-hour darshan at Ayodhya temple on Ram Navami

@myogiadityanath AMN / LUCKNOW The UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a thorough review of the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart