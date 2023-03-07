After Rabri Devi, CBI questions Lalu Prasad Yadav in land-for-jobs scam case

AMN / WEB DESK

CBI is questioning former Railway Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in land for jobs scam case. Sources said, a team of investigating agency arrived at the residence of RJD MP Misa Bharti in New Delhi this morning to question Lalu Prasad.

Yesterday, CBI had questioned former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi at her residence in Patna.

In the case, it has been alleged that appointments were made in the railways in return for land gifted and sold to the RJD Chief family when he was the Railways Minister during UPA rule.

Media reports quoting CBI sources say a fresh round of questioning is taking place as part of “further investigation” where the investigation agency is trying to ascertain the money trail and larger conspiracy. The fresh questioning of ailing Prasad, who was convicted in a fodder scam, and his wife had evoked sharp criticism from opposition parties on Monday.

CBI has already filed a chargesheet in the case against Prasad, Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, in which all the accused have been summoned on March 15.