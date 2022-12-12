After Makkah, Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi ahead of Pathaan release, video viral

WEB DESK

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan recently visited the famous Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu. A few days back he performed Umrah in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Soon after the actor sought the blessing of the deity, fan clubs of the SRK shared some videos on the internet in which he could be seen keeping low-key and walking along with the pilgrims.

SRK Going To Maa Viashno Devi Darshan 🕉️🚩🚩

Most Secular India For A Reason ❤️❤️

JAI MATA DI 🕉️❤️#VaishnoDevi #SRK #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/LZ4pmDmlCd — ✨DEV ᵖᵃᵗʰᵃᵃⁿ✨ (@iamsrk_dev555) December 12, 2022

Shah Rukh was seen in an all-black outfit and covered his head with a hoodie.

Soon after the fan clubs shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

“King Khan for a reason,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “All the best for Pathaan.”