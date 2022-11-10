FreeCurrencyRates.com

Afshan survives mid round hiccups to maintains lead after second round of as 14th Leg of Hero WPGT 

Harpal Singh Bedi

Panchkula, 10 November: :  Jaipur based Afshan Fatima survived the middle of the round hiccups and stayed put in the lead at the end of the second round of the 14th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

Afshan, who had a two-shot lead after the first round, shot 2-over 74 and was even par 144 and one shot ahead of Ridhima Dilawari (73-72) who was tied third after the first round.

The cut fell at 12-over 156 as 23 players made it to the final round.

Pre-tournament favourite   teenager Hitaashee Bakshi, had solid back nine that saw three birdies in the last eight holes, and with a 2-under 70 in the second round moved up to tied third with amateur Vidhatri Urs (73-73), who had a rough front nine but a steady back nine.  

Afshan after leading for two days, will be looking forward to ending the long title drought with Ridhima, Hitaashee and amateur Vidhatri on her heels. Jyotsana (80-67) and Seher Atwal (73-74) are also in the running, just three behind the leader.

Jyotsana Singh had a dramatic 13-shot improvement on her first-round score of 8-over 80, as she carded the second day’s best score of 5-under 67 that saw her log four birdies in the last eight holes. Jyotsana shared the fifth place with Seher Atwal at 3-over 147.

Amateur Lavanya Jadon (76-72) and Khushi Khanijau (73-75) were tied for seventh at 4-over 148 and three players, Gaurika Bishnoi (72-78), Saaniya Sharma (73-77) and Siddhi Kapoor (78-72) were tied ninth. Siddhi had the only eagle of the day on the Par-5 12th hole.

Gaurika Bishnoi, who was second after the first day, slipped badly with six bogeys and a double bogey against two birdies. She has dropped to tied ninth at six-over 150. Sneha Singh (78-75) continued to struggle and was tied 15th at 9-over 153.

