Afghanistan: Taliban bans women from amusement parks

WEB DESK

In Afghanistan, Taliban’s morality police has ordered that all amusement parks in the country must now refuse entry to women. Local media reported that the country’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice confirmed that women would not be allowed to enter amusement parks.

The ban, imposed yesterday, adds to a slew of curtailments to freedom Afghan women already face, as the Taliban ratchets up restrictions on public life after its return to power in August 2021.

Meanwhile, it was unclear how the restrictions would work alongside a previous rule that said parks must be segregated by gender with some days set aside for women. The rule applied more generally to all public parks, including open spaces, and public baths.

