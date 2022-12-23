FreeCurrencyRates.com

Afghanistan: Taliban arrest women protesting against ban on women attending universities

Published On:

WEB DESK

Taliban have arrested five women participating in a protest in Kabul, against the ban on women attending universities. Three journalists have also been arrested. Protests have also been reported to have taken place in the Takhar province.

Guards stopped hundreds of women from entering universities on Wednesday – a day after the ban was announced. It is the latest policy restricting women’s education since the Taliban returned to power last year. Girls have already been excluded from most secondary schools.

The new ban was implemented with immediate effect by the higher education minister on Tuesday, with public and private universities ordered to bar women from attending.

The education ministry said, its scholars had evaluated the university curriculum and environment, and attendance for girls would be suspended until a suitable environment was provided.

Later, the Taliban minister of higher education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, said on state television that women were banned from university for not following the dress code.

