Afghanistan: Lashkar Gah in southern Helmand province under heavy assault from militants

AMN/ WEB DESK
Ferocious fighting is taking place in a major city in Afghanistan, amid fears it could be the first provincial capital to fall to the Taliban.
Lashkar Gah in southern Helmand province is under heavy assault from the militants, despite persistent US and Afghan air strikes. Yesterday, the Afghan Information Ministry announced that 11 radio and four television networks in Helmand province had stopped broadcasting due to what it described as Taliban attacks and threats. Thousands of people fleeing rural areas took shelter in buildings.
Hundreds of Afghan reinforcements have been deployed to battle the militants. The Taliban have made rapid advances in recent months as US forces have withdrawn after 20 years of military operations in the country. Attempts by the militants to capture Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city continued after rocket strikes hit its airport on Sunday.