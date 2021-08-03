Inflation in Germany exceed 3% for first time since 2008
Parliament adjourned for the day due to ruckus over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues
Mary Kom bows out of Tokyo Olympics; support pours in on social media for boxing legend
Centre announces 27 % reservation for OBCs, 10 % for EWS in medical and dental courses
India closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan,
इंडियन आवाज़     03 Aug 2021 08:07:14

Afghanistan: Lashkar Gah in southern Helmand province under heavy assault from militants

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ferocious fighting is taking place in a major city in Afghanistan, amid fears it could be the first provincial capital to fall to the Taliban.

Lashkar Gah in southern Helmand province is under heavy assault from the militants, despite persistent US and Afghan air strikes. Yesterday, the Afghan Information Ministry announced that 11 radio and four television networks in Helmand province had stopped broadcasting due to what it described as Taliban attacks and threats. Thousands of people fleeing rural areas took shelter in buildings.

Hundreds of Afghan reinforcements have been deployed to battle the militants. The Taliban have made rapid advances in recent months as US forces have withdrawn after 20 years of military operations in the country. Attempts by the militants to capture Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city continued after rocket strikes hit its airport on Sunday.

The Indian Awaaz