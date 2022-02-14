FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Feb 2022 05:49:05      انڈین آواز

Afghanistan Crisis: Humanitarian situation left over 20 million people in need

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United Nation (UN) said that, the worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has left over 20 million people in need of assistance, Many countries suspended or significantly cut funding to Afghanistan after the Taliban take over in August 2021.

Last month, the UN launched what it said was the largest ever appeal for a single country, asking for $4.4bn in funding. Prior to the overthrown of the government, last year about 80% of its budget came from external aid.

However, most of this aid was suspended once the Taliban took power and financial assets (nearly $10bn) were frozen by foreign governments and institutions.

But humanitarian aid did continue to flow, and some foreign governments clarified that this support would be exempt from sanctions.

As of February 1st, about $1.6bn (£1.36bn) has been provided to Afghanistan, according to the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Assistance (UNOCHA). And the US has consistently been the largest donor, followed by the European Union – although some countries in the EU, such as Germany, have provided additional funding.

In October 2021, the EU pledged a further $1bn in humanitarian aid. And several other countries – including neighboring Pakistan, India, and China as well as Arab Gulf states have sent some food and medical supplies through various aid agencies.

In December, international donors also agreed to transfer $280m from a frozen account to fund UN-run food and health services in Afghanistan, the World Bank says.

The US has said it is looking into releasing half of the $7bn in frozen Afghan assets in the US for humanitarian purposes, although the remainder would be kept back.

