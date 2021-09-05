Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar is to Head new Government in Afghanistan
इंडियन आवाज़     05 Sep 2021 02:56:37      انڈین آواز

Afghanistan: Colourful Murals painted by Afghan artist disappearing from streets of Kabul

AMN/ WEB DESK

Colourful Murals painted by Afghan artists are slowly disappearing from the streets of Kabul,Afghanistan as the Taliban returned to rule Afghanistan.

Curator and artist Omaid H. Sharifi noted in a social media post that among the murals painted in recent days was a piece depicting the historic Doha deal that showed US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar.

A BBC report said, most of the murals are now being painted over with white paint, with slogans praising Taliban fighters for the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years.

