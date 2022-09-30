Afghanistan: At least 19 people killed, dozens injured in suicide bomb attack in Kabul
WEB DESK
In Afghanistan, at least 19 people have been killed and dozens other wounded in a suicide bomb attack at an educational institute in the capital, Kabul.
According to media reports, the explosion took place inside an education center in a Shiite area in the Dashti Barchi neighborhood in the Afghan capital.
A Taliban spokesman Khalid Zadran told reporters that it took place in the morning hours.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack till yet.