The President of India Ram Nath Kovind hosted a ‘High Tea’ for the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics ...
THE 130th Edition of Durand Cup Football Tournament is scheduled to be held at Kolkata from 5th of September t ...
England were 23 without loss against India's 364 runs first inning, when report last came in, on Day two of th ...
جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ میں ’آزادی کا امرت مہتسو‘ کے حصے کے طورپ ...
آج ملک میں اور دنیا بھر میں 75 واں یومِ آزادی حب الوطنی کے جذبے ...
وزیر اعظم نے کہا کہ بھارت نہ صرف دہشت گردی بلکہ توسیع پسندی س ...
WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...
AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...