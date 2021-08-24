FreeCurrencyRates.com

25 Aug 2021

Afghan evacuations should not be politicised: HS Puri

626 people including 228 Indian citizens evacuated, so far

AMN

A total of 626 people including 228 Indian citizens have been evacuated from Afghanistan till now. Addresses media over Afghanistan evacuation operation, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the number of Afghan Sikhs who have been evacuated is 77.

The Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for carrying out rescue operations.

Mr Puri received the Sikh holy book of Shri Guru Granth Sahib, brought from Kabul in Afghanistan, at Delhi airport this morning.

He said it was a moving experience as a Sikh to receive Swaroop of Guru Granth Sahib.

He said Guru Nanak believed in gender equality and was the first environmentalist.

The Minister also said that the Afghan evacuations should not be politicised. He said India will always support persecuted minorities.

