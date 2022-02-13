Afghan Ambassador lauds India’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

AMN / WEB DESK

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to India, Farid Mamundzay has warned the global community of the dangers of terrorism. In an exclusive interview to All India Radio, Mr Mamundzay said that terrorism in Afghanistan is not a homegrown phenomenon, rather an imported one. It has harmed the lives of Afghan people and is a threat to the stability and security in the region and beyond.

He said,” Terrorism is not a homegrown phenomenon has been in an imported phenomenon in country, this is important terrorism doesn’t only threaten the way we live or to our lives but terrorism is a serious danger to regional stability and region security and also it is threat to the security and stability of countries beyond this region.

The Ambassador lauded India’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in the difficult times. He thanked India for being one of the largest regional donors to Afghanistan. He expressed his gratitude for the Parliament building and the India-Afghanistan friendship dam. Highlighting the presence of India in Afghanistan, he said that out of the 34 provinces in Afghanistan, there is not a single province where India has not executed a project.

He said, “India has been a donor, 5th largest donor to the Afghanistan. First regional donor with over 3 billion dollar investments made in Afghanistan. From Parliament building to one of the larger dam in the water reservoir in the west of the countries, the friendship dam which we named after, India Afghanistan friendship dam. We have 34 provinces in the country and there is not a single province where India has not executed one two or three projects. from small scale irrigation to digging deep wheels from building a small bridge to plant mini trees and in the desert and remote parts of our countries.

Mr Mamundzay said, Afghanistan India relations are based on age old historical, ciivilizational and cultural connect. He mentioned the love for Indian music among the Afghan people. Mr Mamundzay said,”There may hardly be any afghan who would have not come across Indian Music has a special place and our society we play Indian songs at our weddings at our parties because the vibes that we get from Indian music is not there in many other music particularly when the music is from from Punjab or when it is from Maharashtra from the Bollywood so you know, all the generations across the world are very fond of late Lata Mangeshkar ji. They were very fond of Jagjit singh ji.”

On the occasion of World Radio Day today, Mr Mamundzay fondly remembered his growing up years and his connection with Akashvani. He praised All India Radio in its endeavour to connect the two nations through a unique way and hoped that All India Radio will continue to give its time and attention to the Afghan audience.

He said,” While growing up back in the 90s early 90s or late 80s we used to hear a word Akashvani so they used to be announcement at their time that yeah Akashvani hai and we sometimes we thought that Akashvani is person. All India Radio has been doing a very unique job in connecting the two countries in a very unique way we have very fond memories of people like Mr.batra while growing up at at their time we were familiar to his sound I think India would be to continue giving time and attention and resources to this section.