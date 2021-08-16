India celebrates 75th year of Independence with patriotic fervour
Afghanistan: Key northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif falls to Taliban
Twitter restores Rahul Gandhi account
India terms Pakistan FM comments on recent Dasu blast as ‘absurd’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Aug 2021 08:43:37      انڈین آواز

Afghan airspace closed; Air India not to operate any flight to Kabul

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Air India will not operate any flight to Kabul due to the closure of Afghan airspace. An Air India official informed that the flight which was earlier scheduled to fly from Delhi to Kabul today has been canceled.

Air India’s AI 126 Chicago-Delhi flight had to be diverted to Gulf airspace due to the closure of Afghan airspace.
Earlier the Afghanistan airspace was declared uncontrolled by the Kabul airport authorities and transit flights have been asked to avoid the airspace.

Hundreds of people poured onto the tarmac at Kabul’s international airport desperately seeking a route out of Afghanistan on Monday, after the Taliban’s sudden seizure of power sparked a chaotic Western withdrawal and brought to a crashing end the United States’ two-decade mission in the country.

Commercial flights at Hamid Karzai International Airport have been canceled, but footage there showed frenzied crowds trying to force their way onto any airplane leaving the city late on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

President of India Hosts ‘High Tea’ for Indian Contingent of Tokyo Olympics 2020

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind hosted a ‘High Tea’ for the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics ...

Durand Cup Football Tournament scheduled to be held at Kolkata from Sept 5

THE 130th Edition of Durand Cup Football Tournament is scheduled to be held at Kolkata from 5th of September t ...

Lord Test: India scores 364 runs in their first innings against England

England were 23 without loss against India's 364 runs first inning, when report last came in, on Day two of th ...

خبرنامہ

طالبان کا تنظیمی ڈھانچہ: قیادت کس کے ہاتھوں میں ہے؟

امریکہ کی فوج کے انخلا کے بعد طالبان نے افغانستان پر لگ بھگ 20 ...

افغانستان: طالبان نےکامیابی کا دعویٰ کیا؛ کابل میں صدارتی محل پر قبضہ

ایجنسیافغانستان میں طالبان نے راجدھانی کابل کا کنٹرول اپنے ...

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ میں 75یومِ آزادی جشن تقریبات کااہتمام؛

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ میں ’آزادی کا امرت مہتسو‘ کے حصے کے طورپ ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz