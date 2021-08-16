Afghan airspace closed; Air India not to operate any flight to Kabul

Air India will not operate any flight to Kabul due to the closure of Afghan airspace. An Air India official informed that the flight which was earlier scheduled to fly from Delhi to Kabul today has been canceled.

Air India’s AI 126 Chicago-Delhi flight had to be diverted to Gulf airspace due to the closure of Afghan airspace.

Earlier the Afghanistan airspace was declared uncontrolled by the Kabul airport authorities and transit flights have been asked to avoid the airspace.

Hundreds of people poured onto the tarmac at Kabul’s international airport desperately seeking a route out of Afghanistan on Monday, after the Taliban’s sudden seizure of power sparked a chaotic Western withdrawal and brought to a crashing end the United States’ two-decade mission in the country.

Commercial flights at Hamid Karzai International Airport have been canceled, but footage there showed frenzied crowds trying to force their way onto any airplane leaving the city late on Sunday night and Monday morning.