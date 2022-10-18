AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India to play against Kuwait today

https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
In Football, India U-20 Men’s National Team will play against hosts Kuwait in their last match of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers Uzbekistan 2023 today.

India, who have been drawn in Group H, went down fighting 2-4 and 1-4 in their first two matches against Iraq and Australia, respectively.

After Iraq beat hosts Kuwait 2-0 yesterday, India have been mathematically ruled out of the qualification scenario for the tournament proper, as they will be looking to register their first points against hosts Kuwait.

India’s match against Kuwait will kick-off at 10 PM Indian Time at the Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium in Kuwait City.

