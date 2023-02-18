Aero India show concludes with scintillating air display

Bengaluru

Asia’s biggest Aero India show concluded in Bengaluru this evening with a scintillating air display. The show which was open to the public yesterday and today received an overwhelming response from Bangaloreans.

They were entertained by a grand air display by indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, HTT-40 training aircraft, Advanced light helicopter Dhruv, Light Combat helicopter Prachand, Light Utility helicopter, India-made drones and Kiran aerobatic team. There were 811 exhibitors who showcased their products during the event. Among them, 701 were from India and 110 were from abroad.