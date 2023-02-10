इंडियन आवाज़     10 Feb 2023 12:05:01      انڈین آواز
Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India

The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The event has been planned by Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, in which participants and stakeholders can witness enriching experiences of indigenous Defence technologies and systems. The 14th Aero India will aim at integrating various stakeholders of Defence research and development ecosystem in the country.

In the event, DRDO will display a wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies. It will provide numerous exhibits, flight displays and seminars, besides displaying its flagship products at the India Pavilion. This will include a display of products on Aeronautical Systems, Missiles, Armaments, Electronics, Micro Electronic Devices and Computational Systems, Soldier Support Technologies, Life-sciences, and Naval and Material Science amongst others. The display will showcase the recent advancements made by DRDO in furthering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

DRDO’s participation at Aero India 2023 is an excellent opportunity for Indian aerospace community to foster the cause of indigenous development of military systems and technologies with the spirit of self-reliance and national pride. It will also provide a platform for collaboration and evolve new opportunities to boost export of indigenous Defence products. Various interactions are expected with the scientists to explain and demonstrate the systems and exhibits.

