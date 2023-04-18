इंडियन आवाज़     18 Apr 2023 02:51:21      انڈین آواز
Adoption by same-sex couple is akin to endangering children: NCPCR to Supreme Court

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has told the Supreme Court that allowing adoption by same sex couples is akin to endangering children and such children may have limited exposure to traditional gender role models, which could impact their understanding of gender roles and gender identity.

Opposing legal recognition of same-sex marriage, on which the hearing will start Tuesday – April 18 – the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has said that the “exposure of these children would be limited and their overall personality growth would be affected.”

NCPCR has said that the same-sex should not be allowed to adopt children as it would be akin to endangering children including their understanding of different facets of gender and their role.

The Commission in its application has said that first a proper legislative framework needs to be put in place for governing same sex couples and then bringing children into the equation would be beneficial for both children as well as members of the same sex couple.

The Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti too has approached the top court stating that the concept of same sex marriage is alien to our society and it is liable to be rejected in toto.

The Samiti has said that like some other western countries who are following the same sex relationship, we cannot just follow in our Indian Society.

“The concept of same sex marriage is alien to our society and it is liable to be rejected in toto”, Sant Samiti said in its application moved through its general secretary Swami Jeetendranand Sarswati.

