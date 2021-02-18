Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Govt committed to development of farmers and workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
US announces sanctions against Army Chief General Hlaing, export restrictions against Myanmar
Admission process for entry level classes in private schools in Delhi begins

AMN

Admission process for Entry Level Classes for open seats in Private Unaided Recognised Schools in Delhi for Academic Session 2021-22 has begun today. The Directorate of Education in the National Capital had last week notified the admission schedule, bringing respite for anxious parents who have been waiting for the notification for over two months. Nursery admissions in around one thousand 700 schools in Delhi usually begins in the last week of November but was rescheduled due to the COVID pandemic.

Admission Forms for Nursery, KG and Class-1 level are available for open seats in Private Unaided Recognised Schools in Delhi for Academic Session 2021-22 from today. Application forms will be available till the last date of submission that is 4th March. In light of the COVID pandemic, the process this year has been made completely online and parents will not have to go to different schools to collect or deposit application forms.

The price of the admission forms have also been capped at only 25 rupees and purchase of prospectus has been kept optional. The schools will upload the first list of selected candidates on their websites on 20th of next month whereas the second list of the selected children will be released on 25th of March. The admission process will conclude on 31st of March.

خبرنامہ

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

