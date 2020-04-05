Adequate arrangements to handle grid stability during lights-out event: govt

AMN

Power Ministry has clarified that adequate arrangements and protocols are in place to handle grid stability during lights out event at 9 PM today. The clarification came in wake of the apprehensions that switching off lights during the period may cause instability in the grid and fluctuation in voltage which may harm the electrical appliances.

The Ministry said, these apprehensions are misplaced. The Ministry said, the Indian electricity grid is robust and stable. The appeal of the Prime Minister is to simply switch off the lights in their homes from 9 pm to 9:09 pm on 5th April and there is no call to switch off either street lights or appliances like Computers, TVs, Fans, Refrigerators and ACs in the homes. Only lights should be switched off.

The Power Ministry said, lights in Hospitals and all other essential services like Public Utilities, Municipal Services, Offices, Police Stations and Manufacturing Facilities will remain on. The call given by the Prime Minister is to just switch off lights in residences. The Ministry has advised all local bodies to keep the street lights on for public safety.