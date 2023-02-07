इंडियन आवाज़     07 Feb 2023 01:49:56      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Adani issue continues to rock parliament

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Opposition’s stalls parliament proceedings for third day. demand a JPC probe into the Adani Group issue.

Staff Reporter

Both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the day on Monday following opposition’s protest over the Adani Group issue. This was the third consecutive day when the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha could not transact any substantive business due to disruption by the opposition parties.

Ever since a report by New York-based investor research firm, Hindenburg Research, accused the Adani Group of corporate fraud and brazen manipulation of the stock markets, Opposition parties have been pressing for a discussion on its impact on public financial institutions like the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI), which have invested in several projects of the port-to-power conglomerate.

In Lok Sabha, when the House reassembled after the first adjournment at 2 PM, members from Congress, DMK and others trooped into the well demanding Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter.

TMC, JDU, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and other opposition party members were also on their feet. Amid the ruckus, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi urged the agitating members to allow the House to take up discussion on President Droupadi Murmu’s address to both Houses of Parliament.

He said, discussion on the President’s address is a Parliamentary tradition and it should not be stalled. Mr. Joshi added that members can raise any issue during the discussion and the government is ready to reply. The Minister said, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already clarified the government’s stand over the issue. The Presiding Officer urged the members to go back to their seats but the agitating members continued with their protest, leading to the adjournment of the House for the day.

Image

Earlier in the morning, when the House met for the day, opposition parties created uproar over the issue. Speaker Om Birla said the House is for debate and discussion and stalling the proceedings in a pre-planned manner is not appropriate. Mr. Birla said, he is ready to listen to every member but the way the House is being disrupted is against its decorum. He added that sloganeering in the House is against the interests of the people of the country and repeatedly urged the members to allow the House to function. But the protesting members did not pay heed leading to adjournment of the House till 2 PM.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the House reassembled at 2 PM after the first adjournment, opposition members again tried to raise the Adani Group issue. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed that the House must continue with the listed business. He said, it will give the members an opportunity to raise issues. Congress, Left, DMK and other opposition members created noisy scenes, leading to adjournment of the House for the day, minutes after it met in the post-lunch session.

In the morning, when the House assembled for the day, the Chairman disallowed the adjournment notices moved by the Opposition parties on the Adani group issue. Following this, Congress, TMC, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Left and other opposition members created noisy scenes. The Chairman appealed to the members to allow the House to take up the scheduled business. As the uproar continued, the Chairman adjourned the House .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ترکی میں 7 اعشاریہ 8 شدت کا زلزلہ آنے سے 500 سے زیادہ افراد کی ہلاک

ترکی کے جنوبی حصے میں آج سات اعشاریہ آٹھ شدت کا شدید زلزلہ آن ...

پاکستان کے سابق صدر جنرل (ر) پرویز مشرف انتقال کرگئے

پاکستان کے سابق صدرِ پاکستان جنرل (ر) پرویز مشرف طویل علالت ک ...

امریکا نے مشتبہ چینی جاسوس غبارہ مار گرایا

WEB DESK امریکی فوج کے ایک لڑاکا طیارے نے ہفتے کے روز جنوبی ک ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan & US reaffirms commitment to advance free & open Indo-Pacific

The Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment ...

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

@Powered By: Logicsart