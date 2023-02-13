इंडियन आवाज़     13 Feb 2023 06:14:04      انڈین آواز
Adani-Hindenburg Row : Govt Ready to Supreme Court’s Suggestion to form Committee to boost investor protection regulations

AMN / WEB DESK

The Union Government today expressed its willingness to form a committee to come up with suggestions to strengthen the existing regulatory mechanism to protect investors from market volatility.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, however said that the remit (area of authority or responsibility) of the committee is important since, it is bound to have larger ramifications. The SG requested the bench to permit him to submit the remit of the committee along with a suggestion on the members of the committee in a sealed cover. The SG also said that Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is competent enough to handle situations such as the market volatility post the Hindenburg report.

The court adjourned the case to February 17 to examine the remit and other details.

On February 10, the Supreme Court bench asked SEBI to suggest measures that could be taken to protect Indian investors from market volatility similar to what transpired following the release of the Hindenburg report.

The Bench had asked SEBI to apprise it of the existing regulatory framework for protecting investors, and whether it is necessary to put in place more measures to strengthen the mechanism. It asked whether the government would agree to form a committee to come up with suggestions on the mechanism, as well as who could be the members of the committee.

