Active COVID-19 cases further slides to 13,919 in Odisha

COVID-19 active cases have further come down to 13,919 in Odisha. A total of 1,462 patients recovered today against 1,474 fresh infection. With this, while the cumulative recovery in the state has reached 2,80, 553, the total caseload has gone up to 2,95,889.

AIR correspondent reports, COVID-appropriate behaviour being observed by the people in general coupled with the crowd prevention measures of the government in particular, has significantly dented the viral transmission in the state.

Despite this, while the government is yet to take a call on the re-opening of the religious places for the devotees, it is seriously mulling over re-opening of schools, shut down since the early days of the lockdown.

Consultations with the stakeholders and preparation of the Standard Operating Procedures are already afoot towards this end.

Meanwhile, with a view to preventing the virus from slipping out of control, particularly during the wintry days ahead, the government has slapped a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the state in view of the upcoming Diwali from the 10th to the end of this month.