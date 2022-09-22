ACC President Jay Shah announces schedule of eighth edition of Women Asia Cup 2022

AMN

Asian Cricket Council’s President Jay Shah announced the schedule of the eighth edition of the Women Asia Cup 2022.

The tournament is scheduled to start from October 1 and will see seven teams playing for the coveted cup with the final scheduled to be played on October 15.

The tournament will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE, and Bangladesh. Bangladesh is set to host the tournament and the matches will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

India will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka and will play its opening match on October 1 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium ground 2, with the match starting at 1:30 pm.

India will play a total of six matches in a round-robin format before the semi-finals are decided and will hope to make it to the finals of the tournament.