ACB Delhi arrests three accused in alleged embezzlement of Delhi Jal Board funds

Published On:

AMN

The Anti-Corruption Branch of Delhi has arrested three accused in the alleged embezzlement of funds of Delhi Jal Board worth 20 crore rupees. Head of Anti-Corruption Branch, Delhi, Madhur Verma said, the preliminary enquiry conducted by the Vigilance Department of Delhi Jal Board revealed embezzlement of funds by private persons in Connivance with Corporation Bank and Delhi Jal Board officials. He said, Anti-Corruption Branch had registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the case.

Delhi Jal Board had awarded the work of Setting up Automotive bill Payment collection machines at different locations to the Corporation Bank for facilitating consumers in bill payments through various modes of payments. The Corporation Bank further gave this contract to Fresh pay IT Solutions who further gave it to Aurrum e-Payments Private Limited. The contract was upto Ocober, 2019 however Aurrum e payments collected the amount till March 2020.

